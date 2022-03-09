You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW).

In the last trading session, 1.43 million shares of the S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.39, and it changed around $0.06 or 2.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $93.81M. SANW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.60, offering almost -92.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.64% since then. We note from S&W Seed Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 102.45K.

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) trade information

Instantly SANW has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.68 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.45% year-to-date, but still up 5.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) is 3.46% up in the 30-day period.

S&W Seed Company (SANW) estimates and forecasts

S&W Seed Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.78 percent over the past six months and at a 9.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -57.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect S&W Seed Company to make $22.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 52.38%. S&W Seed Company earnings are expected to increase by 6.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

SANW Dividends

S&W Seed Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14.

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.49% of S&W Seed Company shares, and 72.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.27%. S&W Seed Company stock is held by 43 institutions, with Price, Michael F. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 44.83% of the shares, which is about 17.44 million shares worth $47.62 million.

Wynnefield Capital Management LLC, with 11.55% or 4.49 million shares worth $12.27 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.58 million shares worth $1.49 million, making up 1.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $1.27 million, which represents about 1.26% of the total shares outstanding.