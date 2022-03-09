You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE: BNED).

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) were traded, and its beta was 2.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.89, and it changed around -$0.9 or -18.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $214.30M. BNED currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.01, offering almost -208.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.77, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -22.62% since then. We note from Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 418.61K.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BNED as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) trade information

Instantly BNED has showed a red trend with a performance of -18.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.72 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.88% year-to-date, but still down -26.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) is -33.84% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 59.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BNED is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -182.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -105.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 81.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 65.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $433.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Barnes & Noble Education Inc. to make $244.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.80%.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -233.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

BNED Dividends

Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.84% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares, and 74.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.24%. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. stock is held by 181 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.54% of the shares, which is about 6.0 million shares worth $40.87 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 5.77% or 3.0 million shares worth $20.42 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.54 million shares worth $17.26 million, making up 4.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $10.3 million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.