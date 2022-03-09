Why Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.64, and it changed around $0.62 or 5.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.04B. POSH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.29, offering almost -376.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.41% since then. We note from Poshmark Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 965.67K.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) trade information

Instantly POSH has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.15 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.78% year-to-date, but still down -9.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) is -17.39% down in the 30-day period.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) estimates and forecasts

Poshmark Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.05 percent over the past six months and at a -208.80% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -440.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 78.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $80.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Poshmark Inc. to make $92.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $69.32 million and $77.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.90%.

POSH Dividends

Poshmark Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.15% of Poshmark Inc. shares, and 120.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 121.79%. Poshmark Inc. stock is held by 155 institutions, with Mayfield XIII Management (UGP), Ltd., a Cayman Islands Exempted Co. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 33.36% of the shares, which is about 15.75 million shares worth $268.2 million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with 12.65% or 5.97 million shares worth $101.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.02 million shares worth $17.41 million, making up 2.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $15.1 million, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.