Why Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) have been traded, and its beta is -0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.47, and it changed around $0.05 or 13.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.21M. PT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.78, offering almost -278.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.89% since then. We note from Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 818.18K.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) trade information

Instantly PT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4932 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.74% year-to-date, but still down -3.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) is -25.00% down in the 30-day period.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) estimates and forecasts

PT Dividends

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 26.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.79% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares, and 0.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.36%. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited stock is held by 7 institutions, with UBS Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.10% of the shares, which is about 35181.0 shares worth $15511.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.08% or 30004.0 shares worth $13228.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 7937.0 shares worth $6090.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund held roughly 6075.0 shares worth around $2678.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.