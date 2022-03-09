Why Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.83 million shares of the Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.68, and it changed around $0.92 or 5.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.49B. CWAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.68, offering almost -48.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.32% since then. We note from Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 431.13K.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) trade information

Instantly CWAN has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.90 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.71% year-to-date, but still down -6.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) is 3.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.38 day(s).

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) estimates and forecasts

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $66.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. to make $68.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -672.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 21.96% per year for the next five years.

CWAN Dividends

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.30% of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. shares, and 81.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.71%. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. stock is held by 93 institutions, with Durable Capital Partners LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.86% of the shares, which is about 7.04 million shares worth $180.23 million.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, with 12.53% or 5.93 million shares worth $151.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Core Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.13 million shares worth $28.84 million, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Core Fd held roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $28.01 million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.