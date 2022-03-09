Why Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.64 million shares of the Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.61, and it changed around $0.14 or 4.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $846.58M. AEVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.91, offering almost -423.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.65% since then. We note from Aeva Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

Instantly AEVA has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.21 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.25% year-to-date, but still down -14.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) is -31.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.54 day(s).

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Aeva Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.39 percent over the past six months and at a -58.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.70%.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Aeva Technologies Inc. to make $5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 354.50%.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.76% of Aeva Technologies Inc. shares, and 36.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.12%. Aeva Technologies Inc. stock is held by 145 institutions, with Sylebra Capital Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 12.17% of the shares, which is about 26.05 million shares worth $206.83 million.

Canaan Partners XI LLC, with 8.64% or 18.49 million shares worth $139.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.97 million shares worth $23.6 million, making up 1.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.65 million shares worth around $21.01 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.