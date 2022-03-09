VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.68, and it changed around $0.13 or 1.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.32B. VTEX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.36, offering almost -399.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.83% since then. We note from VTEX’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 900.93K.

VTEX stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended VTEX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VTEX is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) trade information

Instantly VTEX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.07 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.69% year-to-date, but still down -17.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) is -6.31% down in the 30-day period.

VTEX (VTEX) estimates and forecasts

VTEX share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -72.80 percent over the past six months and at a -19.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.40%.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $37.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect VTEX to make $33.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

VTEX Dividends

VTEX’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 24.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.71% of VTEX shares, and 62.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.75%.