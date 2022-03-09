Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -100.0%

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.00, and it changed around $0.79 or 3.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.63B. VNT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.08, offering almost -61.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.57% since then. We note from Vontier Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

Vontier Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended VNT as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vontier Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.8 for the current quarter.

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) trade information

Instantly VNT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.51 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.73% year-to-date, but still down -5.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) is -17.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.55, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VNT is forecast to be at a low of $29.00 and a high of $46.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -100.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vontier Corporation (VNT) estimates and forecasts

Vontier Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.45 percent over the past six months and at a 7.99% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $818.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Vontier Corporation to make $713.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $815 million and $707.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.10%. Vontier Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 20.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.20% per year for the next five years.

VNT Dividends

Vontier Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 0.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of Vontier Corporation shares, and 97.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.75%. Vontier Corporation stock is held by 641 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.40% of the shares, which is about 15.89 million shares worth $488.25 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.54% or 14.44 million shares worth $443.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 10.92 million shares worth $343.94 million, making up 6.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.79 million shares worth around $161.07 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.