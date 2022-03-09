Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) were traded, and its beta was 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.57, and it changed around -$1.11 or -2.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.78B. VCEL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.94, offering almost -88.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.13% since then. We note from Vericel Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 534.62K.

Vericel Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VCEL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vericel Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) trade information

Instantly VCEL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.97 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.95% year-to-date, but still down -10.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) is 7.84% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VCEL is forecast to be at a low of $44.00 and a high of $55.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) estimates and forecasts

Vericel Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.77 percent over the past six months and at a 37.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -32.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 57.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Vericel Corporation to make $42.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $45.23 million and $32.05 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.80%.

VCEL Dividends

Vericel Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.18% of Vericel Corporation shares, and 111.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 112.72%. Vericel Corporation stock is held by 288 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.69% of the shares, which is about 6.88 million shares worth $335.53 million.

Brown Capital Management, Inc., with 11.69% or 5.47 million shares worth $266.99 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.14 million shares worth $144.53 million, making up 6.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund held roughly 2.89 million shares worth around $141.13 million, which represents about 6.18% of the total shares outstanding.