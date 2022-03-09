UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 3.25 million shares of the UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.31, and it changed around $0.12 or 2.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.27B. UWMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.98, offering almost -154.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.82% since then. We note from UWM Holdings Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.99 million.

UWM Holdings Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended UWMC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. UWM Holdings Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) trade information

Instantly UWMC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.95 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.20% year-to-date, but still down -6.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) is 0.23% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UWMC is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) estimates and forecasts

UWM Holdings Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.84 percent over the past six months and at a -54.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.60%.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $661.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect UWM Holdings Corporation to make $655.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -44.90%.

UWM Holdings Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -83.50% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -14.82% per year for the next five years.

UWMC Dividends

UWM Holdings Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.28 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 9.28% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.63% of UWM Holdings Corporation shares, and 33.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.76%. UWM Holdings Corporation stock is held by 201 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.57% of the shares, which is about 7.93 million shares worth $46.95 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.80% or 4.44 million shares worth $26.29 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.57 million shares worth $15.2 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.04 million shares worth around $12.09 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.