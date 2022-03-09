UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.06, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $312.36M. UPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.72, offering almost -420.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.84% since then. We note from UpHealth Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 734.39K.

UpHealth Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended UPH as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. UpHealth Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) trade information

Instantly UPH has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.37 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.04% year-to-date, but still down -10.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) is -9.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.45 day(s).

UpHealth Inc. (UPH) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect UpHealth Inc. to make $61.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 100.30%.

UPH Dividends

UpHealth Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 51.16% of UpHealth Inc. shares, and 7.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.44%. UpHealth Inc. stock is held by 42 institutions, with Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 3.57% of the shares, which is about 5.16 million shares worth $16.29 million.

Kepos Capital Lp, with 1.23% or 1.78 million shares worth $5.61 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Arbitrage Fund and PartnerSelect Alternative Strategies Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 48973.0 shares worth $0.25 million, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, PartnerSelect Alternative Strategies Fund held roughly 20451.0 shares worth around $64625.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.