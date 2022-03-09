Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.36, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.64M. UNCY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.73, offering almost -541.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.09% since then. We note from Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 154.42K.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) trade information

Instantly UNCY has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6400 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.98% year-to-date, but still down -10.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) is 0.00% down in the 30-day period.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) estimates and forecasts

UNCY Dividends

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.61% of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 12.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.90%. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.68% of the shares, which is about 0.7 million shares worth $1.98 million.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Jr University, with 1.65% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.7 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 26109.0 shares worth $75455.0, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 10316.0 shares worth around $29813.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.