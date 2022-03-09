Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) were traded, and its beta was 0.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around $0.02 or 8.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.54M. TMBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.65, offering almost -1077.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.24, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.58% since then. We note from Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 895.15K.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TMBR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) trade information

Instantly TMBR has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3260 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.42% year-to-date, but still up 11.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) is -11.02% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TMBR is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3770.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3770.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 67.50%.

TMBR Dividends

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.26% of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 4.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.50%. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.84% of the shares, which is about 1.17 million shares worth $0.45 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.99% or 0.63 million shares worth $0.24 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $0.34 million, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $95983.0, which represents about 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.