The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.63, and it changed around $1.09 or 3.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.44B. IPG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.98, offering almost -18.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.05% since then. We note from The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.84 million.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) trade information

Instantly IPG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.63 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.11% year-to-date, but still down -8.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG) is -10.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IPG is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $47.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) estimates and forecasts

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.62 percent over the past six months and at a 3.46% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. to make $2.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.28 billion and $1.94 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.00%. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 167.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.60% per year for the next five years.

IPG Dividends

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.32 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 3.32% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.82 per year.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE:IPG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.46% of The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, and 103.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.72%. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock is held by 1,044 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.84% of the shares, which is about 46.63 million shares worth $1.75 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.25% or 40.39 million shares worth $1.51 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 11.19 million shares worth $419.16 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 8.34 million shares worth around $312.5 million, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.