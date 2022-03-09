The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) were traded, and its beta was 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $58.00, and it changed around $5.35 or 10.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $900.74M. PLCE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $113.50, offering almost -95.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $52.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.22% since then. We note from The Children’s Place Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 413.81K.

The Children’s Place Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PLCE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Children’s Place Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.81 for the current quarter.

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) trade information

Instantly PLCE has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 65.41 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.85% year-to-date, but still down -1.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) is -12.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $98.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLCE is forecast to be at a low of $72.00 and a high of $132.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -127.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE) estimates and forecasts

The Children’s Place Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.39 percent over the past six months and at a 469.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 178.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $531.18 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect The Children’s Place Inc. to make $435 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.30%. The Children’s Place Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -304.90% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -7.10% per year for the next five years.

PLCE Dividends

The Children’s Place Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.87% of The Children’s Place Inc. shares, and 106.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.75%. The Children’s Place Inc. stock is held by 274 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.58% of the shares, which is about 2.09 million shares worth $157.62 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.26% or 1.33 million shares worth $100.06 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.94 million shares worth $77.84 million, making up 6.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $49.36 million, which represents about 4.15% of the total shares outstanding.