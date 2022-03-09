Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.73, and it changed around $0.55 or 5.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $697.64M. TLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.45, offering almost -305.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.81% since then. We note from Telos Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 839.15K.

Telos Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TLS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Telos Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information

Instantly TLS has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.15 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.90% year-to-date, but still down -12.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) is -7.42% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TLS is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -259.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Telos Corporation (TLS) estimates and forecasts

Telos Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.35 percent over the past six months and at a 325.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 59.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $76.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Telos Corporation to make $101.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 127.10%.

TLS Dividends

Telos Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 16.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.11% of Telos Corporation shares, and 62.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.82%. Telos Corporation stock is held by 183 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.99% of the shares, which is about 8.67 million shares worth $133.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.52% or 4.35 million shares worth $67.13 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 1.34 million shares worth $21.15 million, making up 2.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.33 million shares worth around $20.51 million, which represents about 1.99% of the total shares outstanding.