TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around $0.01 or 7.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.34M. GLG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.43, offering almost -956.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.09% since then. We note from TD Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

Instantly GLG has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2600 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.41% year-to-date, but still down -2.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) is -24.23% down in the 30-day period.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 71.50%.

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 04.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.32% of TD Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.27%. TD Holdings Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 91597.0 shares worth $62881.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.06% or 88368.0 shares worth $60664.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 13130.0 shares worth $6646.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.

