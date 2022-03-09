Tanzanian Gold Corporation (AMEX: TRX) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 4.37 million shares of the Tanzanian Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) were traded, and its beta was 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.40, and it changed around $0.03 or 7.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $113.00M. TRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.71, offering almost -77.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.0% since then. We note from Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 596.39K.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TRX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tanzanian Gold Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) trade information

Instantly TRX has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4400 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.42% year-to-date, but still down -0.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tanzanian Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) is 8.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRX is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -275.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -150.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TRX) estimates and forecasts

Tanzanian Gold Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.55 percent over the past six months and at a -50.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.80%.

TRX Dividends

Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 30.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.07% of Tanzanian Gold Corporation shares, and 0.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.99%. Tanzanian Gold Corporation stock is held by 36 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.19% of the shares, which is about 0.48 million shares worth $0.24 million.

Guild Investment Management, Inc., with 0.14% or 0.35 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.