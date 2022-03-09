System1 Inc. (NYSE: SST)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.14 million shares of the System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.15, and it changed around $0.8 or 5.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01B. SST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.88, offering almost -4.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.32% since then. We note from System1 Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 699.56K.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) trade information

Instantly SST has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.16 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 62.15% year-to-date, but still up 14.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) is 38.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.52 day(s).

System1 Inc. (SST) estimates and forecasts

SST Dividends

System1 Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 147.44% of System1 Inc. shares, and 92.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of -194.66%. System1 Inc. stock is held by 91 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.14% of the shares, which is about 4.2 million shares worth $41.8 million.

Beryl Capital Management LLC, with 4.43% or 3.62 million shares worth $36.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.57 million shares worth $5.61 million, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund held roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $3.47 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.