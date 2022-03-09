SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.19, and it changed around -$0.1 or -1.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.56B. SLGC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.72, offering almost -79.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.99% since then. We note from SomaLogic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

SomaLogic Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SLGC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SomaLogic Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) trade information

Instantly SLGC has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.27 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.64% year-to-date, but still down -9.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) is -6.19% down in the 30-day period.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.77 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect SomaLogic Inc. to make $23.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

SLGC Dividends

SomaLogic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.77% of SomaLogic Inc. shares, and 43.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.31%. SomaLogic Inc. stock is held by 90 institutions, with Casdin Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.84% of the shares, which is about 12.39 million shares worth $153.5 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 3.50% or 6.33 million shares worth $78.48 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 7.5 million shares worth $95.46 million, making up 4.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $10.32 million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.