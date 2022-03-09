SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.85 million shares of the SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.79, and it changed around -$0.08 or -1.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.18B. SMRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.14, offering almost -161.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.32% since then. We note from SmartRent Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 981.68K.

SmartRent Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SMRT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SmartRent Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) trade information

Instantly SMRT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.49 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.19% year-to-date, but still down -9.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) is -27.08% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMRT is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -193.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -55.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect SmartRent Inc. to make $47.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

SMRT Dividends

SmartRent Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.32% of SmartRent Inc. shares, and 42.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.64%. SmartRent Inc. stock is held by 81 institutions, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.33% of the shares, which is about 21.97 million shares worth $212.7 million.

Spark Growth Management Partners Ii, Llc, with 6.04% or 11.72 million shares worth $113.4 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd and Baron Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 4.9 million shares worth $64.33 million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund held roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $38.72 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.