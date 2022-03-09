SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) were traded, and its beta was 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.43, and it changed around $2.47 or 10.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.35B. SKYW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.15, offering almost -140.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.42% since then. We note from SkyWest Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 569.38K.

SkyWest Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended SKYW as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SkyWest Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) trade information

Instantly SKYW has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.18 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.29% year-to-date, but still down -2.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) is -13.71% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SKYW is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $62.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -143.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SkyWest Inc. (SKYW) estimates and forecasts

SkyWest Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.63 percent over the past six months and at a -112.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 27.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 104.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -69.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $741.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect SkyWest Inc. to make $737.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $589.64 million and $575.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.00%.

SKYW Dividends

SkyWest Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.96% of SkyWest Inc. shares, and 89.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.25%. SkyWest Inc. stock is held by 319 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 15.46% of the shares, which is about 7.79 million shares worth $384.41 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.25% or 5.67 million shares worth $279.74 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.39 million shares worth $146.0 million, making up 6.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF held roughly 2.36 million shares worth around $116.28 million, which represents about 4.68% of the total shares outstanding.