Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.81, and it changed around $1.18 or 4.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.05B. SBGI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.60, offering almost -37.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.11% since then. We note from Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 965.25K.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) trade information

Instantly SBGI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.32 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.54% year-to-date, but still down -7.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) is 4.19% down in the 30-day period.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) estimates and forecasts

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.40 percent over the past six months and at a 116.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -99.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -437.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.56 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. to make $1.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.51 billion and $1.48 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.00%.

SBGI Dividends

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.62 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 3.62% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.15% of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares, and 89.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.20%. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. stock is held by 238 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.28% of the shares, which is about 5.32 million shares worth $140.68 million.

HG Vora Capital Management, LLC, with 9.18% or 4.75 million shares worth $125.54 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.38 million shares worth $43.63 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $39.05 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.