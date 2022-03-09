Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 2.28 million shares of the Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.06, and it changed around $0.87 or 6.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.84B. SGFY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.91, offering almost -111.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.23% since then. We note from Signify Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) trade information

Instantly SGFY has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.50 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.91% year-to-date, but still up 4.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) is 17.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.46 day(s).

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) estimates and forecasts

Signify Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.76 percent over the past six months and at a 766.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $173.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Signify Health Inc. to make $222.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.60%.

SGFY Dividends

Signify Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 28.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.02% of Signify Health Inc. shares, and 112.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 118.59%. Signify Health Inc. stock is held by 159 institutions, with New Mountain Vantage Advisers, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 81.92% of the shares, which is about 139.61 million shares worth $2.49 billion.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 10.52% or 17.93 million shares worth $320.48 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 10.56 million shares worth $143.5 million, making up 6.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 8.47 million shares worth around $115.11 million, which represents about 4.97% of the total shares outstanding.