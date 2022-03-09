Shares Of Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) Could Show A Loss Of -40.74%

In today’s recent session, 0.81 million shares of the Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $287.06, and it changed around $15.62 or 5.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $140.75B. LIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $352.18, offering almost -22.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $258.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.12% since then. We note from Linde plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.04 million.

Linde plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended LIN as a Hold, whereas 22 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Linde plc is expected to report earnings per share of $2.38 for the current quarter.

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) trade information

Instantly LIN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 291.85 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.65% year-to-date, but still down -3.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is -8.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $363.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LIN is forecast to be at a low of $292.40 and a high of $404.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Linde plc (LIN) estimates and forecasts

Linde plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.00 percent over the past six months and at a 11.13% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 36.70%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.78 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Linde plc to make $6.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.00%. Linde plc earnings are expected to increase by 55.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 17.34% per year for the next five years.

LIN Dividends

Linde plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.56 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.56% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.83 per year.

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of Linde plc shares, and 78.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.38%. Linde plc stock is held by 2,205 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.92% of the shares, which is about 45.7 million shares worth $13.41 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.74% or 24.31 million shares worth $8.42 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 14.57 million shares worth $4.27 billion, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 10.84 million shares worth around $3.18 billion, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.