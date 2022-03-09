Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $105.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) were traded, and its beta was 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $55.15, and it changed around $2.25 or 4.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.71B. SGMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.20, offering almost -63.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.11% since then. We note from Scientific Games Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 864.72K.

Scientific Games Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SGMS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Scientific Games Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) trade information

Instantly SGMS has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 68.84 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.48% year-to-date, but still down -4.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) is -6.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SGMS is forecast to be at a low of $52.00 and a high of $105.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -90.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) estimates and forecasts

Scientific Games Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.13 percent over the past six months and at a 920.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 114.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 312.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $559.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Scientific Games Corporation to make $573.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $762 million and $713.24 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -26.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -19.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.00%.

SGMS Dividends

Scientific Games Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.74% of Scientific Games Corporation shares, and 94.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.69%. Scientific Games Corporation stock is held by 308 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.81% of the shares, which is about 9.47 million shares worth $786.82 million.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd, with 9.63% or 9.3 million shares worth $772.29 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.6 million shares worth $208.24 million, making up 2.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.59 million shares worth around $215.15 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.