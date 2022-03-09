Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months – Marketing Sentinel
Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 6.27 million shares of the Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.08, and it changed around $0.25 or 29.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.35M. SFET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.84, offering almost -70.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.56% since then. We note from Safe-T Group Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 353.51K.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) trade information

Instantly SFET has showed a green trend with a performance of 29.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2600 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 52.11% year-to-date, but still up 26.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) is 59.98% up in the 30-day period.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) estimates and forecasts

Safe-T Group Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.74 percent over the past six months and at a 34.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.40%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Safe-T Group Ltd to make $3.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

SFET Dividends

Safe-T Group Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.96% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares, and 1.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.09%. Safe-T Group Ltd stock is held by 10 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.57% of the shares, which is about 0.17 million shares worth $0.12 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.11% or 34029.0 shares worth $24160.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 24878.0 shares worth $24131.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares.

