Risk-Taking Investors May Find SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 8.61 million shares of the SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) were traded, and its beta was 0.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.53, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.22M. SPCB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.95, offering almost -456.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.53% since then. We note from SuperCom Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

SuperCom Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SPCB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SuperCom Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

Instantly SPCB has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6600 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.7%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.50% year-to-date, but still down -14.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) is -3.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPCB is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -277.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -277.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.40%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -54.30%.

SPCB Dividends

SuperCom Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.98% of SuperCom Ltd. shares, and 12.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.14%. SuperCom Ltd. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.96% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $0.15 million.

Fortress Investment Group LLC, with 0.66% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 8931.0 shares worth $8037.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.