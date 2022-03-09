Risk-Taking Investors May Find Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) Worth A Gamble. – Marketing Sentinel
In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.63, and it changed around $1.34 or 25.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.30M. SVFD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.00, offering almost -231.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.72% since then. We note from Save Foods Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 499.28K.

Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) trade information

Instantly SVFD has showed a green trend with a performance of 25.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.20 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 65.34% year-to-date, but still up 54.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) is 54.91% up in the 30-day period.

Save Foods Inc. (SVFD) estimates and forecasts

SVFD Dividends

Save Foods Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.48% of Save Foods Inc. shares, and 14.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.87%. Save Foods Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.83% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.81 million.

Kepos Capital Lp, with 6.22% or 100000.0 shares worth $0.64 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

