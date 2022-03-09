Risk-Takers Will Like CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT).

In the last trading session, 5.27 million shares of the CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) were traded, and its beta was 3.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around $0.11 or 8.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $128.07M. CBAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.29, offering almost -365.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.67% since then. We note from CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) trade information

Instantly CBAT has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6498 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.46% year-to-date, but still up 6.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) is 16.38% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CBAT is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -640.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -640.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.30%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect CBAK Energy Technology Inc. to make $70.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2011. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $50.42 million and $58.56 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.30%. CBAK Energy Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 54.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

CBAT Dividends

CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 15 and November 19.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.43% of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. shares, and 6.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.44%. CBAK Energy Technology Inc. stock is held by 40 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.17% of the shares, which is about 1.04 million shares worth $2.41 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 1.11% or 0.98 million shares worth $2.29 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.72 million shares worth $1.45 million, making up 0.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF held roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $1.24 million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.