Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.55, and it changed around $1.67 or 6.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.76B. RCII currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.76, offering almost -137.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.49% since then. We note from Rent-A-Center Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 994.09K.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) trade information

Instantly RCII has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.20 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.57% year-to-date, but still up 5.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) is -25.94% up in the 30-day period.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) estimates and forecasts

Rent-A-Center Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.22 percent over the past six months and at a -6.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 55.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 63.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.2 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Rent-A-Center Inc. to make $1.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $716.49 million and $957.67 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 67.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.70%. Rent-A-Center Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -45.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 34.30% per year for the next five years.

RCII Dividends

Rent-A-Center Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.76 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.36. It is important to note, however, that the 4.76% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.91% of Rent-A-Center Inc. shares, and 83.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.95%. Rent-A-Center Inc. stock is held by 348 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 16.42% of the shares, which is about 9.69 million shares worth $465.61 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.92% or 7.04 million shares worth $337.97 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.24 million shares worth $203.59 million, making up 7.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd held roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $88.92 million, which represents about 3.14% of the total shares outstanding.