Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ: ROCC) Shares Could Drop Up To -36.31%

In the last trading session, 1.6 million shares of the Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) were traded, and its beta was 3.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.35, and it changed around $3.41 or 9.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.64B. ROCC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.38, offering almost 2.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.73% since then. We note from Ranger Oil Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 408.94K.

Ranger Oil Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ROCC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ranger Oil Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.77 for the current quarter.

Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) trade information

Instantly ROCC has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.66 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 49.89% year-to-date, but still up 14.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) is 21.65% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ROCC is forecast to be at a low of $43.00 and a high of $55.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC) estimates and forecasts

Ranger Oil Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 103.27 percent over the past six months and at a 72.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 43.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 423.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 85.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $191.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Ranger Oil Corporation to make $201.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $66.99 million and $88.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 185.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 128.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.30%. Ranger Oil Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -538.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

ROCC Dividends

Ranger Oil Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.71% of Ranger Oil Corporation shares, and 59.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.54%. Ranger Oil Corporation stock is held by 194 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 16.01% of the shares, which is about 2.45 million shares worth $65.47 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.74% or 1.03 million shares worth $27.54 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 1.04 million shares worth $34.21 million, making up 6.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $11.46 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.