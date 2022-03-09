Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.02, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $569.96M. QSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.70, offering almost -265.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.72% since then. We note from Quantum-Si incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Quantum-Si incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended QSI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Quantum-Si incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Instantly QSI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.63 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.92% year-to-date, but still down -14.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is -9.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QSI is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -198.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -198.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.90% of Quantum-Si incorporated shares, and 39.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.14%. Quantum-Si incorporated stock is held by 109 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 11.12% of the shares, which is about 13.07 million shares worth $102.84 million.

Glenview Capital Management, Llc, with 5.11% or 6.0 million shares worth $47.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 10.99 million shares worth $86.49 million, making up 9.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $20.85 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.