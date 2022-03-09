PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX: PLM): Decline Of -275.94% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In the last trading session, 18.0 million shares of the PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM) were traded, and its beta was 0.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.99, and it changed around $1.13 or 39.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $397.76M. PLM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.16, offering almost -4.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.6% since then. We note from PolyMet Mining Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 134.06K.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM) trade information

Instantly PLM has showed a green trend with a performance of 39.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.79 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 59.60% year-to-date, but still up 52.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM) is 55.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLM is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -275.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -275.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.30%. PolyMet Mining Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 76.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

PLM Dividends

PolyMet Mining Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 04.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 71.62% of PolyMet Mining Corp. shares, and 3.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.38%. PolyMet Mining Corp. stock is held by 86 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.39% of the shares, which is about 1.4 million shares worth $4.28 million.

State Street Corporation, with 0.32% or 0.32 million shares worth $0.97 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.67 million shares worth $2.26 million, making up 0.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.67 million, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.