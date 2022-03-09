Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 4.55 million shares of the Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.94, and it changed around -$0.54 or -3.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.88B. PLTK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.00, offering almost -88.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.09% since then. We note from Playtika Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) trade information

Instantly PLTK has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.00 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.81% year-to-date, but still down -18.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) is -2.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.22 day(s).

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) estimates and forecasts

Playtika Holding Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.85 percent over the past six months and at a 18.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 188.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $645 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Playtika Holding Corp. to make $690.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $573.5 million and $580.93 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.90%. Playtika Holding Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -66.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 22.85% per year for the next five years.

PLTK Dividends

Playtika Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 83.28% of Playtika Holding Corp. shares, and 20.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 120.38%. Playtika Holding Corp. stock is held by 212 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.74% of the shares, which is about 11.21 million shares worth $309.81 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 2.52% or 10.32 million shares worth $285.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Economy Fund (The) and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 4.4 million shares worth $75.6 million, making up 1.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 4.33 million shares worth around $74.39 million, which represents about 1.06% of the total shares outstanding.