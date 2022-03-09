Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 3.1 million shares of the Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.99, and it changed around $0.67 or 9.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.61B. OSCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.00, offering almost -363.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.41% since then. We note from Oscar Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Instantly OSCR has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.19 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.78% year-to-date, but still up 9.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) is 28.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.85 day(s).

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Oscar Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.65 percent over the past six months and at a 13.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.90%.

Oscar Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -55.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 17.90% per year for the next five years.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.43% of Oscar Health Inc. shares, and 83.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.11%. Oscar Health Inc. stock is held by 105 institutions, with Thrive Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 21.57% of the shares, which is about 37.61 million shares worth $654.11 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 8.31% or 14.49 million shares worth $251.99 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 2.12 million shares worth $36.57 million, making up 1.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund held roughly 1.51 million shares worth around $26.23 million, which represents about 0.86% of the total shares outstanding.