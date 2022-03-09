Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) were traded, and its beta was 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.71, and it changed around -$0.04 or -4.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $95.98M. ORTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.69, offering almost -1123.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.82% since then. We note from Orchard Therapeutics plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 888.72K.

Orchard Therapeutics plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ORTX as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Orchard Therapeutics plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) trade information

Instantly ORTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9200 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.92% year-to-date, but still down -17.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) is -36.82% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORTX is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1730.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -815.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) estimates and forecasts

Orchard Therapeutics plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -75.63 percent over the past six months and at a 22.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $580k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc to make $270k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

ORTX Dividends

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares, and 52.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.88%. Orchard Therapeutics plc stock is held by 84 institutions, with Artisan Partners Limited Partnership being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.82% of the shares, which is about 9.82 million shares worth $12.96 million.

RA Capital Management, L.P., with 7.72% or 9.69 million shares worth $12.8 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Artisan Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 6.93 million shares worth $13.31 million, making up 5.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan Small Cap Fund held roughly 4.33 million shares worth around $5.72 million, which represents about 3.45% of the total shares outstanding.