On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON): A Business Review And Growth Forecast – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Technologies   »  On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON): A Business Review And ...

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.38 million shares of the On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.83, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.65B. ONON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.87, offering almost -168.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.67% since then. We note from On Holding AG’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

On Holding AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ONON as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. On Holding AG is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Instantly ONON has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.77 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.91% year-to-date, but still down -5.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is -25.02% down in the 30-day period.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.83% of On Holding AG shares, and 43.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.21%.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@20.122.162.90
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.