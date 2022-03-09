On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.38 million shares of the On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.83, and it changed around $0.1 or 0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.65B. ONON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.87, offering almost -168.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.67% since then. We note from On Holding AG’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.22 million.

On Holding AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ONON as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. On Holding AG is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Instantly ONON has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.77 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.91% year-to-date, but still down -5.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is -25.02% down in the 30-day period.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 16.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.83% of On Holding AG shares, and 43.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.21%.