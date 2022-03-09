Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today – Marketing Sentinel
Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) were traded, and its beta was 3.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.45, and it changed around -$0.13 or -1.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $769.03M. OBE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.83, offering almost -4.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.39% since then. We note from Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 411.98K.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OBE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) trade information

Instantly OBE has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.00 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 105.07% year-to-date, but still up 1.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) is 16.23% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OBE is forecast to be at a low of $5.82 and a high of $11.36. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.60%. Obsidian Energy Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 150.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.30% per year for the next five years.

OBE Dividends

Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE)’s Major holders

