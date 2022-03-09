Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.2 million shares of the Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) were traded, and its beta was 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.36, and it changed around -$0.72 or -2.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.91B. NOG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.10, offering almost -10.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.75% since then. We note from Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) trade information

Instantly NOG has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.10 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.09% year-to-date, but still up 2.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) is 7.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.81 day(s).

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) estimates and forecasts

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 49.94 percent over the past six months and at a 59.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 43.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 98.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 148.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $257.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas Inc. to make $308.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $50.07 million and $150.03 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 414.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 105.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 69.20%. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 99.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 36.30% per year for the next five years.

NOG Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 10 and March 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.21 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 1.21% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.85% of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares, and 59.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.39%. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock is held by 209 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.36% of the shares, which is about 4.88 million shares worth $104.33 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.60% or 3.71 million shares worth $79.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.88 million shares worth $104.33 million, making up 7.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund held roughly 1.76 million shares worth around $35.84 million, which represents about 2.66% of the total shares outstanding.