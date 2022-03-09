Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.61 million shares of the Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.70, and it changed around $1.55 or 19.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.61B. NTCO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.73, offering almost -144.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.74% since then. We note from Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended NTCO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Natura &Co Holding S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) trade information

Instantly NTCO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 19.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.70 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.08% year-to-date, but still down -6.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) is 3.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NTCO is forecast to be at a low of $10.44 and a high of $20.29. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -109.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) estimates and forecasts

Natura &Co Holding S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.44 percent over the past six months and at a 237.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -71.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Natura &Co Holding S.A. to make $1.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

NTCO Dividends

Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares, and 4.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.11%. Natura &Co Holding S.A. stock is held by 124 institutions, with Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.46% of the shares, which is about 10.08 million shares worth $167.89 million.

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda., with 0.49% or 3.41 million shares worth $56.82 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco BLDRS Emerging Mkts 50 ADR Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 69798.0 shares worth $0.96 million, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco BLDRS Emerging Mkts 50 ADR Index ETF held roughly 48148.0 shares worth around $0.66 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.