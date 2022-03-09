Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook. – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Technologies   »  Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Surprise...

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.61 million shares of the Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.70, and it changed around $1.55 or 19.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.61B. NTCO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.73, offering almost -144.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.74% since then. We note from Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended NTCO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Natura &Co Holding S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) trade information

Instantly NTCO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 19.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.70 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by 0.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.08% year-to-date, but still down -6.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) is 3.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NTCO is forecast to be at a low of $10.44 and a high of $20.29. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -109.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) estimates and forecasts

Natura &Co Holding S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.44 percent over the past six months and at a 237.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -71.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Natura &Co Holding S.A. to make $1.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

NTCO Dividends

Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares, and 4.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.11%. Natura &Co Holding S.A. stock is held by 124 institutions, with Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.46% of the shares, which is about 10.08 million shares worth $167.89 million.

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda., with 0.49% or 3.41 million shares worth $56.82 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco BLDRS Emerging Mkts 50 ADR Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 69798.0 shares worth $0.96 million, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco BLDRS Emerging Mkts 50 ADR Index ETF held roughly 48148.0 shares worth around $0.66 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@20.122.162.90
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.