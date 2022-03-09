Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) were traded, and its beta was 2.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.34, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.62M. MOTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.70, offering almost -400.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.88% since then. We note from Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) trade information

Instantly MOTS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4099 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.88% year-to-date, but still down -11.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) is -10.16% down in the 30-day period.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS) estimates and forecasts

Motus GI Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.54 percent over the past six months and at a 35.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 349.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $140k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Motus GI Holdings Inc. to make $200k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $36k and $51k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 288.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 292.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.30%.

MOTS Dividends

Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.21% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares, and 7.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.74%. Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Oracle Investment Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.11% of the shares, which is about 2.95 million shares worth $2.03 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, with 3.73% or 1.8 million shares worth $1.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.45 million shares worth $0.31 million, making up 0.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.