Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.42, and it changed around $0.1 or 1.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.44B. MCG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.87, offering almost -131.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.56% since then. We note from Membership Collective Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 374.34K.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) trade information

Instantly MCG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.62 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.77% year-to-date, but still down -15.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) is -22.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.11 day(s).

Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $189.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Membership Collective Group Inc. to make $207.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 187.00%.

MCG Dividends

Membership Collective Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 17.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.89% of Membership Collective Group Inc. shares, and 68.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 121.38%. Membership Collective Group Inc. stock is held by 59 institutions, with Pelham Capital Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.53% of the shares, which is about 4.6 million shares worth $57.18 million.

BAMCO Inc., with 6.60% or 4.03 million shares worth $50.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.27 million shares worth $28.26 million, making up 3.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund held roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $24.88 million, which represents about 3.28% of the total shares outstanding.