Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook. – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Technologies   »  Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG) Surpr...

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE: MCG) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.42, and it changed around $0.1 or 1.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.44B. MCG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.87, offering almost -131.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.56% since then. We note from Membership Collective Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 374.34K.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) trade information

Instantly MCG has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.62 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.77% year-to-date, but still down -15.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) is -22.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.11 day(s).

Membership Collective Group Inc. (MCG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $189.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Membership Collective Group Inc. to make $207.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 187.00%.

MCG Dividends

Membership Collective Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 17.

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.89% of Membership Collective Group Inc. shares, and 68.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 121.38%. Membership Collective Group Inc. stock is held by 59 institutions, with Pelham Capital Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.53% of the shares, which is about 4.6 million shares worth $57.18 million.

BAMCO Inc., with 6.60% or 4.03 million shares worth $50.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.27 million shares worth $28.26 million, making up 3.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund held roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $24.88 million, which represents about 3.28% of the total shares outstanding.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@20.122.162.90
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.