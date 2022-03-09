Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.88 million shares of the Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.62, and it changed around $2.6 or 23.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $608.27M. MAXN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.89, offering almost -207.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.08% since then. We note from Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 579.98K.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MAXN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.29 for the current quarter.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

Instantly MAXN has showed a green trend with a performance of 23.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.33 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.01% year-to-date, but still up 17.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) is 53.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MAXN is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -68.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.99 percent over the past six months and at a -1.72% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1,272.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $223.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. to make $236.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $245.56 million and $161.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.00%.

MAXN Dividends

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 17.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.67% of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares, and 37.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.48%. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 154 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.81% of the shares, which is about 3.69 million shares worth $51.27 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 8.57% or 2.92 million shares worth $40.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 1.39 million shares worth $25.35 million, making up 4.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $24.8 million, which represents about 3.98% of the total shares outstanding.