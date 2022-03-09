Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.81, and it changed around $0.41 or 1.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.56B. MAXR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.90, offering almost -44.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.21% since then. We note from Maxar Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 880.26K.

Maxar Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MAXR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Maxar Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) trade information

Instantly MAXR has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.02 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.49% year-to-date, but still up 0.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is 36.44% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MAXR is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $52.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $461.07 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. to make $439.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.50%.

MAXR Dividends

Maxar Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.12 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.12% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.07% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares, and 76.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.10%. Maxar Technologies Inc. stock is held by 302 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.68% of the shares, which is about 6.31 million shares worth $178.63 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.48% or 5.43 million shares worth $153.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.0 million shares worth $56.6 million, making up 2.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.95 million shares worth around $55.14 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.