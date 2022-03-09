Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.57, and it changed around $0.05 or 9.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $197.18M. LKCO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.00, offering almost -426.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.58% since then. We note from Luokung Technology Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.46 million.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Instantly LKCO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6100 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.11% year-to-date, but still down -4.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is 2.57% down in the 30-day period.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.50%.

LKCO Dividends

Luokung Technology Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 02.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.07% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares, and 4.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.16%. Luokung Technology Corp. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Sicart Associates LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.00% of the shares, which is about 3.55 million shares worth $4.11 million.

State Street Corporation, with 0.25% or 0.89 million shares worth $1.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 0.28 million shares worth $0.34 million, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.34 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.