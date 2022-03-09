Liberty Global plc’s (LBTYA): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.86 million shares of the Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.37, and it changed around $0.7 or 2.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.04B. LBTYA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.58, offering almost -25.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.62% since then. We note from Liberty Global plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) trade information

Instantly LBTYA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.25 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.67% year-to-date, but still down -5.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is -14.43% down in the 30-day period.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) estimates and forecasts

Liberty Global plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.63 percent over the past six months and at a -99.02% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.94 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -43.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 67.80%.

LBTYA Dividends

Liberty Global plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 18.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.64% of Liberty Global plc shares, and 94.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.81%. Liberty Global plc stock is held by 420 institutions, with Harris Associates L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 26.17% of the shares, which is about 46.29 million shares worth $1.38 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 4.46% or 7.89 million shares worth $235.0 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Oakmark International Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 18.17 million shares worth $541.37 million, making up 10.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held roughly 7.75 million shares worth around $230.9 million, which represents about 4.38% of the total shares outstanding.