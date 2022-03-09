Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX).

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $128.16, and it changed around $1.91 or 1.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.45B. BNTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $464.00, offering almost -262.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $90.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.55% since then. We note from BioNTech SE’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.37 million.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) trade information

Instantly BNTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 148.03 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.29% year-to-date, but still down -12.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) is -27.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $257.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 50.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BNTX is forecast to be at a low of $149.89 and a high of $367.80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -186.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) estimates and forecasts

BioNTech SE share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.02 percent over the past six months and at a 56,400.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 343.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 88.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3,229.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.57 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect BioNTech SE to make $4.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $422.55 million and $1.75 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 981.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 170.10%.

BNTX Dividends

BioNTech SE’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 66.88% of BioNTech SE shares, and 17.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.44%. BioNTech SE stock is held by 551 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.69% of the shares, which is about 6.53 million shares worth $1.68 billion.

Primecap Management Company, with 1.73% or 4.19 million shares worth $1.08 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.06 million shares worth $561.8 million, making up 0.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $427.78 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.