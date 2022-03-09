Let’s Talk About How Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $91.26, and it changed around $6.58 or 7.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.94B. THO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $152.20, offering almost -66.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $80.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.82% since then. We note from Thor Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 906.48K.

Thor Industries Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended THO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Thor Industries Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.39 for the current quarter.

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) trade information

Instantly THO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 93.29 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.40% year-to-date, but still down -7.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) is -9.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $129.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that THO is forecast to be at a low of $100.00 and a high of $175.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -91.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Thor Industries Inc. (THO) estimates and forecasts

Thor Industries Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.08 percent over the past six months and at a 29.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 31.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.57 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Thor Industries Inc. to make $3.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.30%. Thor Industries Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 194.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.90% per year for the next five years.

THO Dividends

Thor Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.03 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.72. It is important to note, however, that the 2.03% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.76 per year.

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.35% of Thor Industries Inc. shares, and 92.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.99%. Thor Industries Inc. stock is held by 568 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 10.51% of the shares, which is about 5.84 million shares worth $717.29 million.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, with 9.73% or 5.41 million shares worth $664.6 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amcap Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.68 million shares worth $329.26 million, making up 4.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 2.32 million shares worth around $284.29 million, which represents about 4.16% of the total shares outstanding.