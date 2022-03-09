Let’s Talk About How Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 2.01 million shares of the Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were traded, and its beta was 2.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.67, and it changed around $1.34 or 4.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.53B. EAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.33, offering almost -139.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.56% since then. We note from Brinker International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) trade information

Instantly EAT has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.14 on Tuesday, 03/08/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.71% year-to-date, but still down -17.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) is -13.48% down in the 30-day period.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) estimates and forecasts

Brinker International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.28 percent over the past six months and at a 12.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 62.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $930.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Brinker International Inc. to make $1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.70%. Brinker International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 350.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 18.60% per year for the next five years.

EAT Dividends

Brinker International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.68% of Brinker International Inc. shares, and 97.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.98%. Brinker International Inc. stock is held by 343 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 18.95% of the shares, which is about 8.61 million shares worth $422.25 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.66% or 5.29 million shares worth $259.66 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.08 million shares worth $129.31 million, making up 6.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.3 million shares worth around $63.91 million, which represents about 2.87% of the total shares outstanding.